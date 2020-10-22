Suspect would lure victims by impressing them with his sweet talk, luxurious lifestyle

Dubai: A charming Arab expat with a sense of humour in Dubai was arrested by Dubai Police for duping several women - and men - of millions of dirhams in a well-oiled car sale scam, Dubai Police said.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the scammer along with three other men had managed to fool several women - and some men oo -- into selling or buying cars.

“People must check the market value of cars and verify paper work and documents before buying cars. The victims trusted the suspects and fell prey to a scam,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

The Arab suspect posed as a European wealthy person and gained his victims’ trust by showing off luxury cars. Al Rashidiya Police Station received six complaints after the suspect had scammed victims of more than Dh1 million. Colonel Mohammad Al Merri, Deputy Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, said the case was complicated because the victims had already signed on documents, months before reporting the incidents to the police.

“The car’s agent used a different name and posed as a European man. Most victims were new residents in the country. Three other men helped the suspect in forging the documents,” Col Al Merri said in statement.

The four men have been referred to Dubai Public Prosecution.

Suspect charmed his female victims

Colonel Abdulrahman Al Habtoor, Director of Criminal Records at Al Rashidiya Police Station, said the defendant used to build a relationship with his female victims to fool them. “He used to take them to parties, driving luxury cars to convince them that he is a rich person,” Col Al Habtoor said.

In one case, he made a woman sell a car for Dh240,000 which he pocketed, while in another, the car was sold for Dh209,000.