Dubai: The Dubai Police have warned public members against beggars who take advantage of their sympathy and generosity in front of mosque entrances, clinics, hospitals, shops, and roads, urging them not to be deceived by their fabricated stories aimed at manipulating people to obtain material and non-material benefits.
The ‘Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion’ anti-begging campaign aims to reduce the number of beggars and street vendors who take advantage of other people’s feelings and sympathy and to ensure the highest levels of safety and security, according to Major General Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations.
Deception
Al Jalaf underscored the deceptive tactics used by beggars to exploit people’s emotions and earn money illegally. He highlighted that Dubai Police have successfully arrested an Asian gang using vehicles with neighbouring countries’ plate numbers. “They falsely introduce themselves as fellow citizens, accompanied by women and children, to manipulate the compassion of community members,” he added.
Al Jallaf stressed the importance of not responding to beggars’ pleas or dealing with them based on compassion and sympathy for their appearance.
How to report beggars
He encouraged the public to assist police by immediately reporting any beggars spotted through the call centre (901), Dubai Police’s “Eye” platform via its smart app or the E-Crime service for reporting electronic crimes.
Meanwhile, Brigadier Ali Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the Suspects and Criminal Phenomena Department, explained that there are official entities, charitable organisations, and associations to which anyone in need can turn for financial assistance.
He highlighted that some people justify their begging by claiming they need money, which is illegal and punishable under Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 concerning combating begging.