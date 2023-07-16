Dubai: Dubai Police has added a Bentley GT-V8 vehicle to its fleet of luxurious patrols.
The new ultra-luxury Bentley Continental GT-V8 boasts an 8-cylinder engine with a power of 542 horsepower, which enables it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km per hour in less than 3.9 seconds. The vehicle also has a torque of up to 770 NM, making it a formidable addition to the Dubai Police fleet.
The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Dubai Police Officers Club, which was attended by Major General Jamal Al Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation, Dani Kakoun, National Brand Manager at Bentley, Michael Khairy, the company’s Financial Officer, and a number of senior officers and employees.
During the event, Maj. Gen. Al Jallaf listened to a detailed explanation of the car's impressive specifications.
Al Jallaf praised the close collaboration with Al Habtoor Motors, one of the most prominent car agencies in the UAE and the country’s exclusive distributor of Bentley cars. He further highlighted Dubai Police’s commitment to bolstering the security presence at tourist attractions and various locations by adding luxurious patrols to the Tourist Police’s fleet.
“This effort is part of the Dubai Police’s strategy to upgrade all vehicles used in different operations, contributing to the achievement of the strategic objectives of the Dubai Police in maintaining safety and security,” he concluded.