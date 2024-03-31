Dubai: The Creek & Deira Wharfage and Hamriyah Port customs centres, which fall under the Sea Customs Centres Management under Dubai Customs conducted 181,062 inspections, resulting in 30 major seizures in 2023. The two centres together processed 110,483 customs declarations.
Rashid Al-Dhabbah Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Centres Management, said the customs inspectors were equipped with necessary skills to carry out inspection operations promptly. For example, a giant X-ray container scanner at Hamriyah Port Customs Centre helps aid the inspectors to detect suspicious goods.
“We are committed to enhancing the development of the Creek & Deira Wharfage, and Hamriyah Port customs centres through the implementation of new projects and mechanisms in inspection. These projects support the capabilities of the centers in inspecting goods, dhows and ships used in fish trade, allowing us to achieve the best levels of success in implementing customs seizures to protect the community from risks of attempted smuggling of prohibited materials.”