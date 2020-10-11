The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Dubai expat has been accused of offering Dh50,000 and Rolex Watch as bribe to a policeman to release him.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that a 40-year-old Pakistani defendant was arrested in June 2020. He was taken to a detention centre at Bur Dubai Police station. He offered the policeman Dh50,000, Mercedes, Rolex watch and Dh20,000 monthly salary if he helped him to escape prison.

According to the policeman, at 6:30am, he met the defendant inside Bur Dubai Police station after caught by other officers for returning to the UAE illegally after deportation.

The defendant spoke with the policeman in Arabic, seeking help. “He asked me to let him contact a person and help him to escape the prison for a bribe. He offered Dh50,000, a Rolex, Mercedes and a monthly salary to help him whenever he was arrested in the future,” the policeman said, according to official records. The policeman asked him for time to think about the offer and alerted his director.

Trap set

Dubai Police set a trap to the defendant and asked the policeman to sit with the defendant again to discuss the bribery offer. “He asked me to make a phone call to a person to bring advance money of the bribe and that he will give me the rest after he escape the prison.”

The defendant made a phone call for his countryman and asked him to bring Dh15,000 to Bur Dubai Police station. After one hour, two Pakistani men arrived to the station and handed over the money when Dubai Police arrested them. One of the two countrymen testified that he has a family relationship with the defendant and that he called him, asking to bring the money to the police station. The third defendant claimed that he doesn’t know anything about the bribe and that he was told by the second defendant to come with him to the police station.