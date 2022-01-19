Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has overturned an earlier sentence against two men who caused the death of a security guard, increasing their sentence from seven to 10 years in prison.
They will be deported after their prison term, as per the earlier sentence. The two men were initially sentenced by Dubai Court of First Instance to seven years in prison, to be followed by deportation.
What happened?
According to official records, the two men attacked the security guard at a construction site in International City and muzzled him with tape. The guard died soon afterwards.
In June 2021, the site’s supervisor called Dubai Police when a worker saw the body lying face down.
Dubai Police identified the defendants and arrested them.
The two men admitted they planned to steal electric cables from the site and sell them to accomplices.
The attack
They monitored the site until the guard went to sleep in his room, and then attacked him. They tied his hands and legs, put tape on his mouth and stepped outside the room to speak with their accomplices about the price of the cables.
The other defendants wanted to make an agreement with the guard and all of them went to his room to speak with him but they found him dead.
The four defendants fled without stealing the cables.
The other two defendants were sentenced to five years in prison to be followed by deportation.