Said he would burn her house down if she didn’t withdraw the case

Dubai

An Emirati went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of threatening to set a house on fire to force the owner to pull out a case she had lodged against him for trespassing.

The 50-year-old Emirati housewife testified that she was inside her house at Bur Dubai when she receives an angry call from the 22-year-old Emirati defendant threatening to harm her after she reported him to Dubai Police.

“He asked me if I was the one who reported him to police and I admitted it. He threatened to burn the house if I didn’t withdraw the complaint against him,” the Emirati housewife said in records.

Her 23-year-old son who was sitting beside her when the call came in September 2019 claimed he heard his mother yelling on the phone, so he took the phone from her and spoke with the defendant.

“I knew they were talking about the trespassing complaint that she lodged against the defendant,” the son said in records.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with issuing threats.