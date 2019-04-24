Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit:

Dubai: A man who posed as the brother of a former Dubai Police chief and a judge, lured a businessman to pay him money in order to settle financial cases at the Dubai Courts.

The 46-year-old jobless Emirati defendant was introduced to the Indian businessman’s wife through a 33-year-old Pakistani second defendant who met the woman while she was crying outside the Dubai Courts building because her husband had been jailed in connection with a financial case.

According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the 50-year-old Indian housewife was devastated in January 2018 because she was trying to bail out her husband who was jailed over bounced cheque cases.

“A man came and offered help when he saw me crying. He checked on an I-Pad he was carrying and then told me that my husband has many cases, but he can help me. My husband was fined Dh55,000 in two cases. I gave the money to the man who entered the court and came back with a receipt for the money paid,” the Indian housewife said in records.

But after a couple of days, when her husband who was out on bail was arrested again, she sought help from the defendant who told her that the total amount of money her husband owed in fines was Dh240,500.

I met the second defendant who claimed that he knew many lawyers and judges and that he was the brother

of the former commander of Dubai Police.

- Businessman’s wife

In April 2018, when the husband was arrested yet again in another case, the Pakistani defendant told her that she could meet his director who could free her husband.

“I met the second defendant who asked for money. He claimed that he knew many lawyers and judges and that he was the brother of the former commander of Dubai Police. He told me that he could help my husband with regard to the fines,” the woman added.

But when she went to check with the Dubai Courts, they told her that nobody had paid any fine for her husband and it emerged that that the two defendants had conned the couple.

“My wife told me that the defendants will help me close the cases. We met them at a hotel in Dubai and they claimed that they own the hotel and that one of the them is the brother of a former Dubai Police chief and judge. Officials at Dubai Courts told us later that the receipts were fake. We reported the matter to the police. We also discovered that the two defendants had conned many other people in the same way,” the Indian businessman said in records.

Dubai police have arrested the two defendants on charges of forgery and deceit.