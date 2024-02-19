Dubai: Dubai Public Prosecution recently referred to court a company manager who employed two female
UAE nationals to work for it in a formal manner. They worked for four months as part of Nafis programme for Emiratisation in the private sector.
The prosecution accused the manager of using two work permits for a purpose other than that intended for its issuance.
The court imposed on the manager a penalty of Dh100,000 for the charge ascribed to the manager. The two employees were notified to return the amount of Dh20,000.