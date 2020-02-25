Incident occurred at a luxury hotel on the palm last September

The facade of the Dubai Court. Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: A British man has been sentenced to three months in jail for sexually abusing a woman while bowling, a Dubai court heard on Tuesday.

A 32-year-old Australian woman was bowling with friends at a hotel on Palm Jumeirah when the incident happened in September of last year.

“I went bowling with my friends and was leaning to tie my bowling shoes when the defendant touched my backside,” said the victim.

She alerted officers at Al Barsha police station who apprehended the defendant.

Surveillance cameras showed the defendant touching the woman inappropriately.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 34-year-old defendant with sexually abusing the Australian woman.