“She asked me to take her to KFC … during the ride I don’t know what happened to her. Suddenly she started cursing me and spitting at me. She also pulled my shirt. I had to stop in order not to make an accident. Police arrived at the station shortly after I had called them. She cursed the policemen and acted physically violent with them when they tried to take her to the police station. I also saw her flicking her middle finger,” the Indian claimed to prosecutors. A policeman testified to prosecutors: “The woman was brought to the police station following a dispute between her and the driver. She cursed the police and cursed the task force in general and also flashed her middle finger … then she was restrained and put inside the confinement.”