Dubai: A man has been jailed for six months for getting drunk and stabbing his teenaged son with a knife in an attempt to kill him.
The 40-year-old Emirati father drank 10 beers and stabbed his 16-year-old son with the knife at the family house in April 2015. The reason for the attack is unknown.
On Sunday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the Emirati defendant of stabbing his son with a knife.
Presiding judge Mohammad Jamal said the accused will be tried before the Dubai Misdemeanours Court for drinking.
The accused was earlier handed a similar punishment but was sentenced in absentia.
The Emirati defendant surrendered himself and pleaded not guilty during the retrial.
According to the charges, the father stabbed his son once in his chest after he had consumed beer.
Swift medical intervention helped save the life of the teenaged son, who was rushed to hospital immediately after the stabbing.
A policeman said a stabbing incident was reported to Dubai Police’s Operation Room in Al Rashidiya.
“A police patrol was dispatched to the location. There was blood all over the floor. When asked, the defendant said he had stabbed his son with a knife,” the policeman testified.
The father admitted to prosecutors that he stabbed his son once.
Sunday’s ruling remains subject to appeal.