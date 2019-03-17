Fine came from 1,251 violations, including 1,200 speeding fines and 51 confiscations

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have referred an Emirati driver to traffic prosecution for committing 1,251 violations resulting in fines amounting to Dh1,158,000.

Colonel Waleed Mohammad Juma, head of Al Mamoura Comprehensive Police Station, said the Traffic inspection team caught an Emirati driver who had committed a number of serious violations and failed to pay the fines on time.

The 23-year-old Emirati driver was caught during an inspection campaign which was launched by Ras Al Khaimah Police to confiscate abandoned vehicles.