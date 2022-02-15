Abu Dhabi: A total of Dh18 million has been rightfully returned by the Abu Dhabi Police to victims of phone scams and electronic fraud.
In a statement, the Abu Dhabi Police said the funds were collected following reports of financial fraud and scams received at the Abu Dhabi Police’s criminal security sector. Many of the incidents involved scams that targeted accounts at several local banks in Abu Dhabi.
Be vigilant
The police has accordingly called upon residents to refrain from sharing confidential information with others, including account passwords, Emirates ID details and other personal information. Residents must also be careful about the link they access through their devices, the authority said.
The police added that it will continue creating awareness about the risks of financial fraud through online and electronic means, but that residents must also be vigilant.
Report incident
In case of an incident, residents can call the Police toll free on 8002626, or message the Police on 2828. They can also email the Police on aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or access the Aman service on the Abu Dhabi Police smart app.