Dubai: A smart service enabling residents to check their criminal status in financial cases has benefitted 12,443 customers since its launch in September, according to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the general department of criminal investigation at Dubai Police.
The ‘Criminal Status of Financial Cases’ smart service, available on dubaipolice.gov.ae or the Dubai Police app, can be used with a valid Emirates ID. It has received 43,607 queries since it was launched.
“The smart service is a part of a Dubai Police strategy in providing smart and unique services to the public, to cut time for clients, reduce required procedures and integrate government departments and services,” said Al Jallaf.
Colonel Saeed Al Ayali, director of the wanted department of the general department of criminal investigation, said residents can check their criminal status in financial cases registered at Dubai police stations.
“The service cuts time and reduces effort when getting information regarding any cases against them,” he said. “It also allows residents to check if they have a travel ban due to financial cases.”