In his argument before the Cassation Court in courtroom 22, lawyer Al Shamsi defended: “The appellate court deemed that my client intended to kill his wife following the heated argument between them and after she had called him a ‘loser and bad’ person. The Appeal Court decided that the defendant had intended to kill the victim because he beat her twice with a hammer. That explanation and reasoning was not sufficient to establish enough grounds that he had intended to kill her. Despite having avoided clashing with her all night long, the wife persistently provoked the defendant and kept pushing him to the extreme limit. She also pushed him twice with her hands. When he followed her to the room, he did so because he wanted to talk with her and resolve their disagreement, but she continued yelling at him and cursing and offending him to the extent that he could not withhold himself from striking her with the hammer. Clearly his intentions were to stop her from provoking him and not to kill her.”