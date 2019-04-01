Husband claimed to know people in royal family who could help in getting travel document

Dubai: A married couple has been accused of illegally obtaining Dh725,000 from their countryman on the premises that they would provide him with a GCC passport, an official said on Monday.

Prosecutor Khalid Hassan Al Mutawa, assistant chief prosecutor at Dubai Public Prosecution said that the husband, who obtained a GCC passport, misled the victim into believing that he could get him the same for Dh725,000.

“The husband, who holds a passport of neighbouring GCC country, planned for his crime since 2013 when he met the victim and offered him to have a GCC passport. He told him that he is close to the government and know people in the royal family who can help issue the passport,” Al Mutawa said in a statement.

The victim paid in cash and two cheques worth Dh203,000 and Dh197,000.

“The wife cashed the cheques and the husband kept promising the victim about the passport for 18 months. The victim lodged a complaint against the couple after discovering that the man left the country.”

Prosecutor Al Mutawa said that investigation discovered that the husband was deported from the UAE in 2002. However, it was not clear how he returned to the UAE.

The prosecution charged the couple with fraudulently obtaining Dh725,000 and the case was referred to the Dubai Court of Misdemeanours.

The wife, who is in the UAE, is expected appear in court while the husband is still at large.