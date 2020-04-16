Four Asians tried taking advantage of movement restrictions to carry out their operations

Gang arrested for peddling 59kg of drugs in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Police arrested an Asian gang who tried to take advantage of the precautionary measures taken by the country to combat COVID-19 to peddle 59kg of heroin and crystal meth, Dubai’s top police official said on Thursday.

Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, said that four Asian men were arrested and police seized the drugs in an operation titled “Sterlisation”.

“Dubai Police monitored the gang movement as we received the information. We raided their places and arrested them. Dubai Police is keen to implement the directives of the Ministry of Interior to combat international drug dealers and protect society from people taking advantage of precautionary measures and promoting illegal drugs,” Maj-Gen Al Merri said.

He said the police monitored the gang members for 12 days before arresting them.

Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, said the gang were trying to peddle the drugs among youngsters.

“They were trying to benefit from the unusual conditions in the country amidst the measures to prevent spread of COVID-19, but our officers arrested them and seized 26kg of heroin and 33kg of crystal meth,” Maj Gen Al Mansouri said.

Brigadier Eid Mohammad Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotic Department at Dubai Police, said they received information about an Asian man possessing a huge amount of drugs and planning to sell it to public through his followers.

“We set a trap to arrest them despite them changing their vehicles. At zero hour, we arrested the ring leader and his assistant while they were transporting drugs in a vehicle,” Brig Hareb said.

The other two suspects were arrested from another area in Dubai.