The cleaner felt tempted to steal after finding the policewoman’s purse open

Dubai: A cleaner went on trial over charges of stealing Dh1,900 from a policewoman’s purse inside a police station, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.

According to official records, on May 2019, the Emirati policewoman was at a customer service counter at the Ports police station, when she left her purse on the desk. She came back after a couple of hours and saw her money was missing.

“I alerted my director and we checked surveillance cameras and saw the defendant, who works as cleaner, stealing my money,” said the 48-year-old policewoman.

The 26-year-old Indian cleaner admitted to being tempted to steal after finding the purse open and spotting a large sum of cash inside of it.

The man was arrested and police found Dh1,870 in his room.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant of theft and he confessed in the courtroom on Tuesday morning.