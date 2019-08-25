For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: A 31-year-old cleaner went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance after he was accused of sexually abusing a boy inside a mosque.

The Bangladeshi defendant lured the boy, 7, to the female praying area of the mosque located in Refaa area in Dubai and sexually abused him.

According to official records, the boy was drinking water inside the mosque when the cleaner took him to the female praying area, turned off the lights and sexually abused the boy.

The boy’s mother, 29, from Afghanistan testified that at 10pm, she was checking some clothes beside the mosque when her scared son came running.

“He told me the defendant sexually abused him and had told him he would bring him candy and gifts. I was sitting with my son when the defendant came and sat beside us carrying the toys and candy. I yelled at him and asked him to leave. He begged me not to alert my husband or the police,” said the mother in records.

Dubai Police arrested the defendant who confessed that he was cleaning when he saw the boy drinking water. He claimed that he noticed dirt on the boy’s trouser so he took it down and sexually abused the boy.