Dubai: A cleaner has been jailed for six months for stabbing his co-worker following a heated argument in a restaurant’s storeroom and leaving him with a permanent disability.
The Pakistani worker was taking meat into the refrigerated storeroom when he saw his 22-year-old countryman cleaner, who was cutting onions, blocking the way at the restaurant in Bur Dubai in January 2018.
The victim asked the cleaner to move aside, but he refused.
The worker then asked the defendant to assist him remove some flour bags so he could make way to the storeroom to put the meat, but he refused that request too.
The two indulged in a heated argument and abused each other before they fought and the accused stabbed the worker twice on his leg and belly.
The victim fended off the attack when other colleagues intervened and prevented the cleaner from further assault.
The Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of assaulting his countryman with a knife and causing him permanent disability.
According to the primary judgement, the defendant will be deported following the completion of his punishment.
The defendant pleaded not guilty and contended: “The worker was the one who attacked me. I was chopping onions, and when we pushed each other, he got injured by the knife accidentally.”
The victim said the incident happened when he asked the accused to give him way so he could put the meat in the refrigerated storeroom.
“He refused to move aside and give me way. Then he refused to help me remove the flour bags. Then he insulted and cursed my mother and I responded back. He jumped on me and stabbed me with the knife twice. I fended him off as other co-workers helped in stopping him,” the worker said.
The accused has already appealed the primary judgement before the Appeal Court that is scheduled to convene in December.