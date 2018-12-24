Dubai; A businessman, who had forced sex with his brother-in-law’s wife when the couple came over to his residence to end their fast during Ramadan, has been jailed for a year.
The Pakistani brother-in-law and his compatriot wife visited the Afghan businessman’s house for iftar in May.
As they ended the fast, the husband went out to finish some work at 8pm and left his wife behind alone with the 37-year-old accused.
The defendant started sweet-talking the wife and complimenting her beauty, in an attempt to convince her to have sex with him, but she refused.
Once he started undressing against her will in a bid to force himself on her, she screamed but he muzzled her, pinned her down to the floor, removed her clothes forcibly and had sex with her.
The man manipulated her and then threatened her not to tell her husband what had happened, otherwise he would claim that she had seduced him.
Five days later the wife divulged her ordeal to her husband’s female relative, who informed the husband, and they reported the police.
On Monday, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the accused of having forced sex with the wife.
Presiding judge Habib Awad said the accused, who pleaded not guilty, will be deported.
The court handed a lenient punishment to the accused after he had produced in court a written waiver that he obtained from the claimant.
The victim, in her twenties, testified that she and her husband were used to having iftar at the defendant’s residence in Ramadan.
“That day, we arrived at the accused’s place at 6pm. After ending our fast, my husband left me alone with the defendant and went to finish some business. He put his hands on my legs and spoke to me sweetly, in a bid to convince me to have sex with him. I refused and asked him to stop. When he tried to have me by force, I shouted at him. He muzzled me and raped me on the floor. After he finished, he threatened me not to tell my husband anything, or he would claim that I had asked him to have sex with me. He then said if my husband found out, he would divorce me immediately. I was afraid of a scandal and divorce. Five days later, I exposed what the defendant had done to me to my husband’s relative and she told him,” she said.
The primary ruling remains subject to appeal within 15 days.