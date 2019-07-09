12-year-old was alone in the bus when the incident occurred

Dubai: A 12-year-old boy who was sexually abused by a driver inside a school bus said that he kicked him between his legs and escaped home, a court heard.

The boy, whose nationality wasn’t disclosed, was the last student to be dropped off in the school bus when the 33-year-old Pakistani driver tried to pull down his trousers in Al Barsha area in May 2019.

“We were close to home as I was the last student to be dropped. He stopped the bus and asked me to clean the vehicle. I saw him covering two security cameras inside the bus and then tried to pull down my trousers. I turned to him and saw him exposing his penis. I kicked him between his legs,” the boy said in records presented to Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.

The boy managed to escape the bus and ran to his house while the defendant was yelling asking him to return to the bus.

The boy’s father said that he was home when the victim arrived with a terrified look on his face.

“He told me that the bus driver exposed himself after he covered the security cameras inside the bus with pieces of paper. I took my son to the police station and reported the incident,” said the father in records.

A lieutenant at Dubai Police testified that he summoned the defendant to the police station where he confessed to stopping the bus some distance away from the victim’s home and exposed himself.

“When I asked him why he did that, he just refused to speak,” said the officer in records.

However, the defendant admitted during interrogation by Dubai Public Prosecution that he touched the boy’s backside when he sat him on his lap.

The Pakistani defendant was charged with sexually abusing the boy.