Dubai: A blacksmith got a life sentence for strangling a prostitute to death after he found her going through his wallet for more money after they had sex, a Dubai Court of First Instance ruled on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old Pakistani will be deported upon completion of his sentence.
The blacksmith came from Al Ain to Dubai in search of a prostitute in the Bani Yas area in March of last year.
He contacted a woman he had sex with and she agreed to spend five hours with him for Dh300.
The man went to the woman’s flat and once he walked in, the sex worker told him that she would charge him Dh500.
He, however, bargained with her and talked her into reducing the price to Dh150.
After paying her and having sex, he entered the bathroom. When he left the bathroom, he saw the prostitute rummaging through his wallet.
Realising that she had taken Dh150 more from his wallet, the man demand she return his money but the victim yelled at him and threatened to call the police if he didn’t leave her flat.
She turned her back on him and entered the bathroom but the assailant followed her and strangled her. He then stole the woman’s money and two mobile phones and returned to Al Ain.
After a few days, the building’s watchman noticed an unpleasant smell coming from the victim’s apartmemt and called the police who found the woman’s decomposing body on the bathroom floor.
A police investigation led to the arrest of the assailant, who was tracked down and identified by the police from the store where he sold the deceased woman’s mobile phones.
Prosecutors accused the suspect of intentionally killing the woman after having sex with her and stealing Dh450 and two mobile phones.