The new UAE Cyber Law criminalises whoever uses a network with the intention of invading the privacy of another person’s private or family life without consent. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Pixabay

Question: A month ago, my wife and I were swimming in the sea, and a friend told me that someone had posted our photos on social media in our swimsuits. My question: What is the appropriate action to be taken against the person who committed this act, and can he be prosecuted? Can we claim financial and moral compensation? Please advise.

Answer: The new UAE Cyber Law criminalises whoever uses a network with the intention of invading the privacy of another person’s private or family life without consent. You have the right to file a criminal case against the one who did this.

Article 44 (Disclosure of Secrets and Violation of Privacy) of the UAE Federal Law by Decree No. 34 of 2021 (the new law) on Countering Rumours and Cybercrimes, stipulates: (A violator) “shall be punished with imprisonment for a period of no less than 6 months and a fine of not less than Dh150,000 and not more than Dh500,000, or either of these two penalties, (if he/she) uses a computer network, electronic information system, or one of the means of information technology, with the intent of attacking a person’s privacy or the sanctity of the private or family life of individuals without consent.”