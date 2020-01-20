Illustrative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: An amateur boxer who works as salesman in Dubai has been accused of punching his countryman to death in a hotel, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Monday.

The 36-year-old Mexican defendant was drinking alcohol with his countryman and assaulted him after a heated argument about who is better at work and in sports.

According to official records, the two were consuming alcohol at their shared room in Jebel Ali area in November 2019.

A 34-year-old Mexican witness said that he sat with them when a heated argument broke between the two.

“They were talking about who is better at work and in sports. I calmed them down and then left. The defendant came to my room after ten minutes and he was totally drunk. He asked for help. We went to his room and saw the victim on the ground bleeding from his nose,” the witness said.

They alerted their supervisor who informed Dubai police.

An ambulance came and transferred the victim to hospital where he died.

“They were totally under the influence of alcohol and the defendant punched the victim in the face and knocked him on the ground. We know that the defendant was a boxer in Mexico. He became violent whenever he drank alcohol,” the witness added.

Medical report revealed that the victim suffered internal bleeding in brain when he fell on the ground due to the punch.

The defendant admitted that he punched the victim once in the face using his left hand. He claimed that he was defending himself when the victim attacked him.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with assault leading to death and illegally consuming alcohol.