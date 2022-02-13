Ras Al Khaimah: An alert Italian expat was honoured for contacting Ras Al Khaimah Police when he found a suspicious bag on the beach.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, honoured Simon Frisi for cooperating with the police, which helped maintain safety and security in the emirate.
What happened?
On February 6, 2021, Frisi, a Dubai resident, was visiting a beach in Ras Al Khaimah. Frisi and his wife were clearing a section of the beach for their use when they found a suspicious bag. Frisi immediately reported the matter to Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Police found the bag contained 86kg of illegal drugs.
Frisi thanked Ras Al Khaimah Police for their gesture in honouring his act. He told Gulf News: “I had almost forgotten what had happened; I was not expecting any call from the police.”
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi stressed the importance of the role played by society, both citizens and residents, in cooperating with police efforts aimed at enhancing security and safety.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi honoured Frisi with an appreciation certificate and a gift at Fazaa Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. He also appreciated his sense of social responsibility in enhancing the security and safety of the country.