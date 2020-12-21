Ajman: Ajman Police on Sunday introduced a WhatsApp service to connect to the public.
The service and information provided will be available around the clock, with easy access anytime, anywhere, through an automatic response service for any clarifications from the General Command of Ajman Police through WhatsApp.
The public can access the service through the following number 0097167034000. The service is available in three languages: Arabic, English, and Urdu — to provide all information clearly and transparently to all segments of society.
* Send message to Whatsapp and choose your options
* Service comes in three languages and works 24/7
Lieutenant Colonel Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Head of the Electronic Services and Communications Department, said that the launch of the service came as part of the efforts of the Ajman Police in supporting the smart transformation in providing services, and enhancing customer satisfaction about the services provided by Ajman Police to facilitating and reducing the time of procedures for obtaining the service, including traffic and security services, penal and correctional services, and general inquiries.
Procedure
He explained that customers can benefit from the service by downloading the WhatsApp application and storing the number 0097167034000 on their mobile phones and sending the word “Hello”. The customer can then select the service to be performed and completes the steps until the customer receives a reference code through which to follow up on its completion. The service takes one working day, he pointed out.
Lt. Col. Al Hammadi called on the public to take advantage of the smart services provided through the WhatsApp and the Ajman Police application, without the need to visit service centres, thus saving time and effort.