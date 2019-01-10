Ajman: Ajman Police on Thursday denied reports of crime in the emirate that supposedly occurred this week.
The website for Saudi-based Okaz newspaper reported that a mother committed suicide with her children, while a man also beat his wife in a separate case.
Neither of these incidents actually occurred, according to police, and upon further investigation it was found that Okaz’s website had been hacked with the news including adverts for Saudi Stock Exchange, Tadawul.
Major Mohammad Bin Yafour Al Ghafli, deputy director of the Criminal Investigations Department blocked the links in cooperation with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and warned that anyone caught publishing or circulating rumours or fake news would be punished under the UAE cybercrime law.