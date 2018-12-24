Ajman: Ajman Police have busted a gang of robbers suspected of stealing from a shop in the emirate.
Major Mohammad Yafour Al Gafli, deputy director of CID at Ajman Police, said that three robbers were arrested red-handed as they were looting a shop.
Police rushed to the spot after receiving a call that a glass door of a shop was broken, and caught the robbers while they were still busy stuffing suitcases with stolen items. Police found two of them hiding in the shop. Two suitcases stuffed with stolen items including mobile phones worth more than Dh80,000 were recovered from them.
Maj Al Gafli said that the third suspect, who managed to escape from the scene, was arrested from Sharjah with the coordination of Sharjah Police. Police also recovered a bag with two mobile phones which the suspect had stolen from a shop in Al Ain. The three suspect who admitted to their crime were referred to public prosecution for further action.