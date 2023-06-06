Ajman: The Ajman Police General Command arrested an Asian man within six hours of committing the murder of another person of the same nationality.
Lt. Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said police operations room received a call stating that a foul smell had emitted from a room in a workers' accommodation in the industrial area.
By moving to the site and taking the necessary legal measures, the policemen opened the room, and found a corpse. The crime scene investigators and the competent authorities were summoned. By examining the corpse, it was found that it belonged to an Asian person in his 60's identified K.G.K.
Based on witness testimonies, a search ensured for the main suspect, an Asian man identified A.K.K. in his 20's, who used to live with the victim.
The suspect was arrested in the Al Karamah area in less than six hours, after he moved around the emirate in an attempt to mislead the security services.
The suspect confessed to his crime. He explained that a quarrel had erupted between him and the victim, due to a financial dispute; and that the victim insulted him and his family. The perpetrator admitted hitting the victim with a wooden tool and then stabbing him with a knife until he died.
Public Prosecution office has launched investigation over the incident.
Lt. Col. Al Nuaimi praised team of investigators for apprehend the offender in record time.
He called on the public not to hesitate to report any person trying to commit any crime or other violations punishable by law, stressing that Ajman Police will be on the lookout and will deal firmly with anyone who thinks of tampering with the security of the homeland and the safety of citizens and residents.