Fraudster tricked his victims by selling fake notes below their value

Ajman

The police arrested a scam artist who conned a number of residents by selling them fake dollar notes, an official said on Tuesday.

The fraudster tricked his victims via Facebook. The police did not disclose the total number of vicitms and the amount of money obtained by the suspect.

The Arab fraudster promoted his fake dollars on Facebook and sold them at half price.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmad Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of Criminal and Investigations Department at Ajman Police, said they were alerted about a fraudster selling dollars at less than its value.

Accordingly, a Criminal Investigation Department team was set up to arrest the accused. The police set up a trap and an undercover officer contacted the suspect to buy $20,000 for Dh37,000. The suspect who is in his 30s and identified as W.A.A was caught red handed in Al Rashidiya area.

The police recovered a large amount of white paper bundles cut in the size of dollar currency, and counterfeit $100 notes from the suspect. He covered white paper bundles with counterfeit notes.

What to do if you receive counterfeit money?

If you have been offered a counterfeit money during a transaction, you must refuse the notes and explain that you suspect that they may be counterfeit. If you suspect that a banknote is counterfeit after a transaction, you have to report it to the nearest police station. Write down the details of the circumstances of how you came into possession of the counterfeit note to help the police investigation.

Don’t try to pass counterfeit notes to someone else. Passing counterfeit money is a serious crime. In most cases, it is very difficult or impossible to change counterfeit notes after transaction.