Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has recorded 1,688 violations to COVID-19 precautions, and referred violators to the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution.
Among the violators were 47 people charged with hosting large gatherings, and 1,641 charged for attending large gatherings.
Stiff fines
With the aim of curbing the spread of COVID-19, the Abu Dhabi Police has therefore intensified its monitoring of desert gatherings, and celebrations in public areas and on private farms. A fine of Dh10,000 will be slapped on anyone found organising a gathering, and Dh5,000 fines will be given to anyone attending a large gathering.
Report violators
The Police has also urged community members to adhere to precautionary members. In addition, violators can also be reported by calling 8008626 toll free, sending an SMS to 2828, by emailing aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the My Safe Society app.