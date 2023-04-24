Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Centre for Shelter and Humanitarian Care (Ewaa) have signed an agreement to enhance services for victims of all kinds of violence.
The agreement, signed by Major General Mohammed Suhail Al Rashidi of Abu Dhabi Police and Sarah AbdulAziz Shohail from Ewaa, aims to enable coordination on reports and cases of violence and human trafficking, and set measures and mechanisms for Ewaa to receive case files from Abu Dhabi Police.
The partnership will also facilitate the organisation of conferences, seminars, workshops and training courses on topics related to human rights, and enable exchange of legislation, research and legal studies related to the same subject.