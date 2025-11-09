Abu Dhabi court dismisses bank claim over Dh629,200 loan default

The bank had asked the court to compel the borrower to repay Dh629,223, along with 12 per cent default interest, 5.14 per cent contractual interest from the date of the loan, and legal fees. It stated that the defendant had taken out the loan in January 2024 but stopped paying the instalments as agreed. The lender submitted a copy of the loan agreement, account statements, a cheque and a salary certificate as evidence.