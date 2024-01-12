Dubai: Dubai Police has called upon parents to take a proactive role in addressing youngsters’ irresponsible traffic behaviour by being more vigilant.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the department had responded to numerous reports and complaints from residents of Al Khawaneej and visitors to the Last Exit area. He noted that these reports involved drivers of vehicles, motorcycles, and electric bikes engaging in reckless driving, which posed a danger to the public.
“The motorists were also found to be driving against traffic flow and committing serious violations. We issued 496 fines and seized 121 cars and motorcycles. This included 81 cars and 40 motorcycles, as their drivers failed to comply with traffic laws and regulations,” he continued.
Maj. Gen. Al Mazrouei spoke about Dubai Police’s zero-tolerance policy towards reckless driving and irresponsible drivers. He highlighted that the aggressive behaviour of these motorists called for the enforcement of Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning traffic violations and the impoundment of vehicles, which aims to safeguard lives and properties and effectively confront reckless drivers who endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Al Mazrouei also indicated that the fine for releasing impounded vehicles is Dh50,000.