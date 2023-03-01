Dubai: In an operation dubbed “Double Strike”, Sea Customs Centers Management at Dubai Customs thwarted the smuggling of 32.8 million narcotic pills hidden in a shipment coming from an Asian country, containing foodstuff and medical equipment at Jebel Ali & TECOM Customs Center.
Inspectors were also able to seize 1.2 million captagon pills, weighing 227.88 kg coming from an Asian country to Deira Wharfage Customs Center. The Smart Customs Submarines were used to uncover this haul.
Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman & CEO and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation applauded the success of this operation and thanked the teams of Dubai Customs for their dedication and efficiency.
Security
“We work together to ensure highest level of security at our ports, whilst facilitating trade, not only locally, but also internationally,” said bin Sulayem.
“Dubai Customs went this far thanks to their professional training plans and continuous development of their inspection and tracking technologies using the latest AI breakthroughs. This all fits in within a wider vision to fulfill the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”
Protecting society
For his part, Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corp., stressed that Dubai Customs' continuous efforts in supporting legitimate trade and protecting society represent a global model that customs administrations around the world follow.
“Our teams are alert and ready all the time to counter security and customs violations and protect societies from the hazards of illegitimate trade within our borders and beyond. We are making double efforts to combat all forms of smuggling narcotic substances through our border crossings.
“The UAE has a distinctive record in combating drugs, and Dubai follows the highest standards and procedures in inspection and interception reaffirming the emirate’s position as a global hub for safe and fair trade.”
Rashid Saif Al-Suwaidi, Director of Sea Customs Management pointed out that Dubai Customs is in full control over the emirate’s imports and exports activities and is always on the lookout against smuggling in all its forms using the latest and most advanced technologies.