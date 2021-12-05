Sharjah: The Sharjah Police are investigating the cause behind the death of an Indian man who was found hanging in his accommodation in Sharjah on Saturday, a police official said.
The 22-year-old Indian man was already dead by the time the police arrived on the scene, the official said.
He was found by his roommates who reported the incident to the police, the official said, adding that the operations room at the Sharjah Police received a call informing them about the incident. An ambulance and police patrol, along with a team from the forensic laboratory were rushed to the scene. The man’s body was sent to hospital and then to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Some workers were summoned by the police for questioning. Initial investigation showed that the worker was reported to have been suffering from depression due to personal issues.
The case is still be probed, the police official added.