Seven bootleggers were arrested over the Eid Al Fitr holidays

Thousands of bottles of alcohol were unearthed in a hole in the Dubai desert over Eid Image Credit: Dubai Police

Dubai: Seven bootleggers were arrested in Dubai for selling alcohol illegally over Eid Al Fitr, police have confirmed.

A total of 1,483 bottles, some of which were found buried in a hole in the desert in Jebel Ali, were seized, according to an official.

Brigadier Adel Mohammad Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police station, said three Asian suspects were seen extracting alcohol bottles from a wooden box buried in the desert.

“Policemen were patrolling in the area when they noticed the three Asian men extracting an amount of alcohol hidden inside a hole,” said Al Suwaidi. “The men were arrested and policemen found 24 plastic bags inside the hole containing 1,110 bottles,” he added.

Thousands of bottles of alcohol were unearthed from a hole in the Dubai desert over Eid Image Credit: Dubai Police

One of the bootleggers was staying illegally in the country.

In a second operation on Monday, Dubai Police arrested two Asian bootleggers who were transferring alcohol illegally in a private car.

“The command room received a call about a problem in the area,” said Al Suwaidi. “A police patrol responded to the call and saw the two men inside the vehicle. They didn’t stop and tried to escape. They were stopped later and 115 bottles of alcohol were found inside the car,” he added.

The third arrest operation happened when a police patrol, on duty in an Industrial area of Jebel Ali to combat street vendors, stopped two Asian men inside a vehicle.

“Police stopped the vehicle after suspected the two men,” said Al Suwaidi. “We found 258 bottles of alcohol inside their vehicle. They admitted of selling alcohol in the area and that they used the rented car to transport alcohol.”

Al Suwaidi, called on the public to report any suspicious activities related to bootleggers, and warned that Dubai Police would combat anyone violating laws in the emirate.