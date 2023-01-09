Ras Al Khaimah: The Anti-Narcotics Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with the Coast Guard Command in the emirate, has arrested a number of drug dealers.
The dealers were caught while attempting to smuggle 103kg of hashish on a fishing boat on the coast of Ras Al Khaimah.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said that the police received information stating that there was an attempt to smuggle narcotic substances in the area.
Police immediately formed a team in cooperation with the Coast Guard Command to search for the suspects.
They were identified and caught on a fishing boat with 103kg of the narcotic substance.
The case was referred to the competent authorities to complete the legal procedures.
Major General Al Nuaimi praised the efforts and cooperation of the teams of the Coast Guard Command.
He appreciated their constructive role in protecting the community from the dangers of narcotics.