Sharjah: A 10-month-old baby in died after a piece of cloth got wrapped around his neck at home in Sharjah.
The baby, of an Asian nationality, died on Saturday — two days after the incident. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Al Qasimi Hospital.
During police interrogation, the mother said she had wrapped the baby with a piece of cloth and tied it to the edge of the bed so that the baby would not fall.
During her absence, the baby woke up and tried to get out of bed, but the cloth turned around his neck and strangled him. The father told police he was out of the house at the time of the incident while his wife was in the kitchen preparing lunch.