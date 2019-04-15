The baby was strangled in a piece of cloth that was tied to the edge of the bed

Baby silhouette. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: A 10-month-old baby in died after a piece of cloth got wrapped around his neck at home in Sharjah.

The baby, of an Asian nationality, died on Saturday — two days after the incident. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Al Qasimi Hospital.

During police interrogation, the mother said she had wrapped the baby with a piece of cloth and tied it to the edge of the bed so that the baby would not fall.