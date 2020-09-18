Abu Dhabi; The Ministry of Health and Prevention and NCEMA have announced a new protocol for organising social events in light of the spread of COVID-19, with the aim of ensuring the highest standards of prevention.
As per the new new rules, attendance at a wedding or funeral is restricted to first-degree relatives of the two families.
The total number of attendees at a wedding or related social event should not exceed 10 people; No buffets will be allowed. It is preferable that a COVID-19 test is done for all attendees 24 hours before the event.
Attendance at funerals is also limited to 10 people and the number of people responsible for burials has been reduced to two.
The number of pallbearers has been reduced to four-eight people while cemetry workers must adhere to wearing masks and sterilise tools used before and after the completion of the burial.