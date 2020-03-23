Total cases reported in the country are now 198

Dubai: The UAE on Monday reported 45 new coronavirus cases - the highest single-day number since the start of the outbreak - bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 198, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

One of the cases was outside the country and didn’t follow home quarantine, infecting 17 people with direct contact, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the ministry also announced three more recoveries, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 41 cases.