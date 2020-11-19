Dubai: The St Mary’s Catholic Church has reached out to over 6,000 underprivileged workers and families with meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition, the parish offered support to a camp of 280 distressed workers with hot dinners and dry rations. Father Lennie J. A. Connully (OFM Cap) Parish Priest of the Church said: “We are doing all we can to support these vulnerable people during this crisis. Proper nutrition is absolutely vital at a challenging time like this and we are delighted that we can provide this service. Through this initiative, we were also able to assist with the repatriation of several needy workers who have been stranded without jobs or means of survival.”
“We are grateful to our main sponsor West Zone Supermarket and many others who have contributed towards the cause. This initiative would not be possible without their efforts. We are also thankful to the Community Development Authority and the Government of Dubai for their unstinted support,” said Father Connully.
Those interested in lending a hand, make a donation or volunteers can reach them on samaritandubai@gmail.com.