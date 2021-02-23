Ajman: Within the framework of the efforts exerted to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, the Crisis, Disaster and Emergency Management Team in the Emirate of Ajman announced on Tuesday the decision to amend the working hours of cafés and restaurants in the emirate, to be closed at 11pm, starting tonight.
The decision excludes restaurants that sell snacks, cafeterias and restaurants that provide delivery service. The decision was taken in the context of ensuring the safety of society, and limiting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Crisis and Disaster Team called on the owners of restaurants and cafés to adhere to the decision and take all preventive and precautionary measures, stressing that the responsible authorities will deal firmly with the violators.