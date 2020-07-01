Pakistani diplomatic missions have resumed consular services from July 1. The services remained suspended for more than three months due to coronavirus pandemic. File photo Image Credit:

Dubai: Pakistani diplomatic missions in the UAE have resumed all consular services including passport and ID card renewals with effect from July 1.

The consular services remained suspended more than three months. “We have opened our diplomatic missions in the UAE for all consular services this week,” Pakistan Ambassador Ghulam Dastgir told Gulf News. He said that all precautionary measures required by the UAE government are already in place. “We advise all visitors to the missions to follow the standard operation procedures (SOPs) which have been introduced for their safety in the wake of coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

He said most people visit the missions to renew passports and national identity cards while many other also come for attestation of documents including affidavits, educational and marriage certificates. “Every day, we also handle destitute Pakistanis who need help or want to go back home,” he added.

“We urge people to be patient as they would be allowed to enter the embassy in small groups in order to ensure social distancing,” he said.

He also advised the community members to renew their passports and ID cards online as it is also easier and safer to do so.

Mandatory masks

Ahmed Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan in Dubai, said that all necessary precautions have been taken and sanitisation of the chancery is being done regularly. “Our staff has been training to ensure safety measures as hundreds of people visit the consulate every day for consular services,” he said, adding that visitors are required to wear masks and ensure social distancing.