The eight main themes of the National Ambulance campaign Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In line with the gradual return to normal routines and supporting the UAE’s move towards the recovery from COVID-19, National Ambulance launched an awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Stay Cautious #YouAreResponsible’ to urge responsible behaviour and encourage the community’s commitment to follow the recommended health and safety precautions and preventive measures in ensuring a safe and smooth return to daily normal life. The campaign is also in line with the 100 per cent return of federal government staff to work and to contribute to strengthening the country’s concerted efforts in protecting the health and safety of the community and continuing the advancement of UAE’s growth and progress.

The campaign includes eight main themes that include safe return to: workplace; shopping malls; restaurants; gyms and fitness centres; beaches, parks and outdoor activities; public transportation, mosques and places of worship; and travel. It will be rolled out on National Ambulance Social Media platforms and involve simple steps and daily advice recommended by concerned health authorities to raise awareness amongst individuals about the proper steps to take to protect themselves and people around them from the virus and prevent its spread.

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance Chief Executive Officer, said: “The UAE continues to work tirelessly and move steadily towards overcoming the global pandemic. As we all gradually return to work and visit malls and restaurants and do other activities, people should remain vigilant and act responsibly. We urge members of the community to continue following the advice of the concerned authorities and support the UAE’s efforts as we all move forward together to successfully overcoming this challenge.”

Al Hajeri continued: “I also want to reassure people that National Ambulance is working at full capacity and remains at the frontline of the UAE’s emergency medical response and urge people to act responsibly when calling upon the vital emergency medical services that we provide because every second counts in emergency situations and the wise use of the emergency ambulance number will help ensure the efficient delivery of the urgent care to those who need it most.”