Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to abide by security procedures at police checkpoints in the emirate. Adherence to these regulations will ensure the smooth flow of traffic, and prevent congestion, it added on a post released through social media channels.
The emirate has kept entry restrictions in place since May as a means to limit the COVID-19 outbreak. At present, those wishing to enter the emirate must present a negative COVID-19 test result obtained either through a PCR test, or a DPI screening at the border. In addition, those who stay on in the emirate for six consecutive days after entry must undergo a PCR test on the sixth day.
Checkpoint procedures
According to the police, motorists must show their Emirates ID and COVID-19 negative test results while correctly wearing their face masks. In addition, the number of passengers in the car, excluding the driver, cannot exceed three people.
As seen in a video released by the police, there are three designated lanes at the checkpoints: Emergency Only, Certified Test COVID-19 and Truck Lane. Authorities have said in the past that in addition to emergency vehicles, online volunteers for the COVID-19 vaccine trials are allowed to pass through Emergency Only lane.