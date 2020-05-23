UAE authorities have informed residents to perform Eid prayers at home Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Eid prayer is performed the same way as it is offered in the mosques but there will be no Khutba (sermon), which is delivered by an Imam in the mosque. It is as simple as offering any other regular daily prayers.

Eid prayer has two rak’ahs but it has extra ‘takbeers’ (takbeer is an Arabic word referring to when “Allah-u- Akbar” is said to start the prayer and the hands are raised to the ears).

In any normal prayer, you say only one ‘takbeer’ but for Eid prayer, you say ‘takbeer’ for 12 times in two rak’ahs, according to the procedure followed in the UAE.

You must say seven takbeers in the first rak’ah and then start reciting the Quran as you do in normal prayers.

You must say extra five takbeers in the beginning of second rak’ah and then complete your prayer as normal.