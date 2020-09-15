1.1206320-4074818475
Dubai: In its latest round of inspections, Dubai Economy has temporarily closed a restaurant in Al Safa 2 for not following social distancing rules.

On Tuesday, the Department of Economic Development announced that 16 shops were issued warnings and advised to place stickers of physical distancing throughout their establishments.

In addition, nine shops were slapped with fines after employees were found not wearing face masks and also for not maintaining a social distance between customers.

During the inspection, 762 establishments were reported to be following all the required precautionary measures against COVID-19.

The closure was made one day after Dubai Police arrested two managers of a tourism company and a DJ for organising a party for more than 100 people in an enclosed place.

According to the precautionary COVID-19 rules issued by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), tables have to remain two meters apart with a maximum of four people at each table. Under the NCEMA guidelines, up to 60 percent of the total capacity are allowed to enter the premises.

Hand sanitizers must also be available and waiting areas should remain closed, while restaurants should provide diners with disposable cutlery. Face masks must also be worn at all times except when eating.

Dubai Economy added that all establishments are required to adhere to preventive measures, including placing physical-distancing stickers, wearing masks and gloves, providing sanitizer, and checking body temperature of all people in the shops and restaurants.

It also urged people to use smart and contactless payment methods in order to ensure their safety.